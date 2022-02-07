Returning to SBCC will require weekly tests, Cleared4 surveys

Nurse Ariana Romo demonstrates how to properly take a COVID-19 spit test on Feb. 7 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. In order to enter a building on City College’s campus, individuals need to upload their vaccination status or proof of exemption, submit a negative COVID-19 test once a week and wear an N95 or KN95 mask.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, visiting the City College campus isn’t as simple as it used to be.

All students, faculty and visitors must be vaccinated or have an approved exemption, wear an N95 or KN95 mask, and pass the daily Cleared4 survey.

“Every seven days students have to get COVID tested. If they get it through the school it’s automatically connected to their Cleared4 account,” said student and check-in table employee Jonathan Dinh.

Cleared4 is a health verification platform that helps monitor everyone’s COVID-19 symptoms and statuses. Students and faculty receive daily emails reminding them to check into their Cleared4 account in order to be allowed onto campus. City College adopted this system at the beginning of the semester in order to track and follow vaccination and exemption statuses, COVID tests, and daily health screenings.

“When students come in the mornings, complete their surveys and have their COVID test on file, they get a blue or seafoam green pass which allows us to scan the QR code and give them a wristband,” Dinh said.

While returning back to campus is new for many students, there have been issues with understanding what these daily check-ins entail.

“A lot of people don’t even know what [Cleared4] is yet, or are having a lot of problems with it,” said student and check-in table employee Matthew Scardigli.

“Students haven’t been keeping up with the notifications and knowing when to test,” he said.

City College is offering COVID-19 testing free of charge for students and faculty.

Testing sites can be found at:

Student Services Building on Main Campus, Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Schott Campus Room 6, Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wake Campus Copy Room, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, students and faculty can go to the testing site at the Earl Warren Showgrounds located at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, Calif. to receive a free COVID-19 test with their “K” number. The times available are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In order to have the process run smoothly when returning to campus, students should have their Cleared4 pass ready to be shown before arriving at the check-in tables.