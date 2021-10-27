SBCC ahead of state law requiring feminine hygiene items at schools

A bill approved by Gov. Newsom on Oct. 8 requires public colleges, among other institutions, to provide menstrual care products. City College has been ahead of the curve by supplying these products to students for over 20 years starting with the Office of Student Life, said Rebecca Bean, the Student Program Advisor at The Well.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom completed the signing of 770 bills on Oct. 9, a standout amongst them affirmed a specific, basic human right.

The Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021 requires California universities, community college districts, private colleges and institutions to stock a supply of free menstrual products in at least one central location on each campus, along with posting a designated notice.

City College has already been offering feminine hygiene products to students through Student Health Services & The Well prior to the passing of this bill.

“The Well throughout COVID has created menstrual care kits that were given out at the weekly [Food] Pantry’s drive-thru food distribution days,” said Rebecca Bean, The Well’s Student Program Advisor. “Now students can pick up The Well’s menstrual care kits at the Basic Needs Center on campus.”

The care kits include tampons, pads, and information on City College’s Student Health Services. In addition to the menstrual care kits provided throughout the pandemic, Bean said that Student Health Services have always provided feminine hygiene products to City College students.

“We offer packages of menstrual products for free,” said Milagros Corne, an employee at the Basic Needs Center. “All you have to do is provide your ‘K’ number.”

The Basic Needs Center is located in ECC-14. Any student at City College is able to go to the Basic Needs Center and obtain hygiene products and items from the food pantry free of cost.

The bill also requires all public schools with classes from grades six through 12 to stock women’s and all-gender restrooms with menstrual products. It also mandates menstrual products be provided free of charge in at least one men’s restroom on each campus.

Section One states, “California recognizes that access to menstrual products is a basic human right and is vital for ensuring the health, dignity, and full participation of all Californians in public life.”

The bill also includes California’s interest in promoting gender equity.

“Not only for women and girls, but also for transgender men, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people who may also menstruate and experience inequities resulting from lack of access to menstrual products.”

The passing of this bill not only helps those in need of feminine hygiene products but highlights the need for free menstrual care.