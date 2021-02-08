News Brief: SBCC listed on ‘Best Associate Degrees’ 2021 ranking

With so much happening around City College, The Channels would like to offer a single place for the most important information. We’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.

-Santa Barbara City College was ranked at No. 11 in the category of “Best Associate Degrees,” offering over 100 associate degrees. Optimal (Previously known as SR Education Group) released “GradReports,” comparing the salaries of over 4.6 million college graduates to establish salary scores for greater than 885 college degrees. City College has also recently been ranked on thebestschools.org as the number two community college in the country.

-The Center for Equity and Social Justice (CESJ) is having a film screening of “The First Rainbow Coalition.” The film will stream Feb. 8-22.

-The Center for Equity and Social Justice (CESJ) is hosting their free weekly drive-thru and walk-up Food Distributions this Tuesday, Feb. 9, and Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 2:30 p.m. in lot 5-1 on the West Campus, while supplies last.

-EOPS, STEM, CESJ, TAP and Umoja will be hosting a collaborative “Study Abroad Workshop” on Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. This workshop will focus on the significance of the study abroad experience and will present financial support options, such as the Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship. It will be led by Academic Counselor Camila Acosta and Carola Smith, dean of international programs, business, Scheinfeld Center, Career Center and media arts.

-The Financial Aid Department will host an SBCC Scholarship workshop this Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. If students are unable to attend, there will be a pre-recorded workshop and other workshops available during the upcoming weeks.