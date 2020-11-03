Robert Miller wins Board of Trustees Area 2 with 66% of vote

City College’s new trustee Robert Miller at the Winslow-Maxwell Overlook on Feb. 23, 2018, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Miller has served on the board since being appointed in 2018.

Incumbent Robert Miller is leading in votes against Ronald J. Liechti in the race for the District 2 seat on the Board of Trustees.

Miller is above Liechti with about 67% of the vote as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, securing about 3,899 more votes than Liechti with 11,373 total votes cast in the race.

“Looks like I’m likely to win,” Miller said.

These results only make up about 64% of the total votes that will be counted. The final results of the race will be seen Monday, Nov. 9.

Miller has served on the board since being unanimously appointed in 2018 after the resignation of Marianne Kugler. His experience practicing law helps guide important decisions as president of the board.

“I’m honored to be able to serve another four years,” he said.

Runner-up candidate Liechti does not seem to have a chance against his democratic opponent.

Liechti ran because he saw a need at the college, even though it was his first time running for an elected position. He charged onto the campaign trail to give voters a choice since there was no one else running against Miller.

However, it seems that voters are clinging to Miller’s experience, especially during these unprecedented times.

“I really appreciate the support of voters in my area,” Miller said.

Miller founded and led the Westside Goleta Coalition shortly after moving to the area in 2014. The coalition successfully stopped the building of a California Highway Patrol facility close to Elwood Elementary School.

He’s also worked at the U.S. Department of State, served on the Goleta Planning Commission and served in the Peace Corps.

As a trustee his priorities are balancing the budget and safely returning to in-person classes.

“Santa Barbara City College is one of the best so I’m really pleased to have the opportunity to serve again,” he said. “I’m most looking forward to helping tackle financial challenges.”