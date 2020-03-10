SBCC President issues statement of caution regarding coronavirus

City College Superintendent-President Utpal Goswami has advised all faculty, staff and students with flu-like symptoms to stay home in response to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

“These precautions are not mandatory at this stage,” Goswami wrote in an email Monday. “That may change quickly if adverse new information emerges.”

Although no cases of the virus have been reported in Santa Barbara, the college is attempting to be proactive through these precautions, Goswami said.

He advised all teachers to begin their classes by asking anyone with a fever or respiratory symptoms to go home voluntarily.

Early symptoms of the coronavirus are very similar to symptoms of the flu, such as coughing, a high fever and sore throat.

Though there have been a number of deaths linked to the virus, those most at risk are the elderly and people with compromised immunities according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone worried about contracting the virus is advised to wash their hands regularly, and avoid touching their face.

Check back to The Channels for more coverage of this issue.