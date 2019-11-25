This week’s crime: Student seized, arrested during class, car break-in

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Nov. 14 – 11:30 a.m.

Security received an off-campus report of battery between two City College students which escalated at their workplace. The incident is currently under investigation.

Nov. 14 – 3:30 p.m.

A student was arrested due to an incident that took place in a retail store off-campus. Campus Security assisted the Santa Barbara Police Department in issuing the arrest because the police weren’t able to locate the student. The suspect was later arrested during a class in the Interdisciplinary Center.

Nov. 15 – 10:26 a.m.

A City College student left a harassing phone message calling an administrator from the Student Services Building by derogatory names after becoming upset with the staff member. Security knew who the student was and made a report with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Nov. 18 – 12 p.m.

Security received an off-campus report regarding an auto burglary involving two City College students. The suspect broke into the victim’s car in the middle of the night to retrieve her belongings and also stole some of the car owner’s property. The victim was advised to file a report with the police.

Nov. 18 – 8:35 p.m.

A faculty member reported a hit and run on her vehicle while parked in Parking Lot 4D on West Campus. Her blue Subaru had scratches and structural damage on the rear bumper. There was a note left on the car by a witness who provided the staff member with the suspect’s license plate. Security advised her to make a report with the police.

Nov. 19 – 12:25 p.m.

A black Schwinn bicycle was reported missing near the Cliff Drive bike rack. The student parked his bike at 3 p.m. on Nov. 18 and two hours later it was gone. The bike was locked with a cable lock and the value of the bike is unknown. He was advised to file a police report.

Nov. 21 – 9 a.m.

Campus Security received an email from a student who reported that their bicycle was stolen from the Physical Education bike rack the previous day, Nov. 20.

Nov. 21 – 9:35 a.m.

A student verbally harassed and threatened two security officers over the phone while complaining about a parking citation. He also left a derogatory message to the director of security over the phone. The student was cited $40 due to an expired permit, which he contested, reducing the price to $20. However, he missed the payment deadline and the citation went up to $60, prompting his response. He has been referred to the dean for student discipline.