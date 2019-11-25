Santa Barbara Cave Fire sparks evacuations, road closures
November 25, 2019
A brush fire broke out near East Camino Cielo and Painted Cave Road at around 4 p.m. Monday, fueled by southern driven winds of up to 40 miles per hour according to Anthony Wagner, public engagement officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.
A mandatory evacuation was put into place for areas between Ontare Road and Fairview Avenue.
City College was officially closed at 8 p.m. Monday due to power fluctuations.
There is an evacuation center in the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Road.
There is also an emergency call line at (833) 688-5551.
This story will be updated as it develops.
Update Nov. 26 8:02 a.m.: All City College classes have been canceled for Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 due to the fire and rolling power outages. An all-campus message was sent out around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning alerting City College staff, faculty and students that Main Campus, Schott Campus and Wake Campus are closed.