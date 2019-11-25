Santa Barbara Cave Fire sparks evacuations, road closures

Santa Barbara Firefighters stand on the edge of East Camino Cielo road as the Cave Fire pushes downhill towards Santa Barbara on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Fire started around 4 p.m. and has grown to an estimated 3,122 acres.

A brush fire broke out near East Camino Cielo and Painted Cave Road at around 4 p.m. Monday, fueled by southern driven winds of up to 40 miles per hour according to Anthony Wagner, public engagement officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

A mandatory evacuation was put into place for areas between Ontare Road and Fairview Avenue.

City College was officially closed at 8 p.m. Monday due to power fluctuations.

There is an evacuation center in the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Road.

There is also an emergency call line at (833) 688-5551.

This story will be updated as it develops.

Update Nov. 26 8:02 a.m.: All City College classes have been canceled for Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 due to the fire and rolling power outages. An all-campus message was sent out around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning alerting City College staff, faculty and students that Main Campus, Schott Campus and Wake Campus are closed.