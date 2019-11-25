Briefs: Campus event for the week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

NEWS

Monday, Nov. 25: The Associate Nursing Degree Program, Student Nurses Association and Men in Nursing are teaming up with Vitalant, the new name for United Blood Services, to hold a blood drive. The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the Cartwright Learning Center on West Campus.

Tuesday, Nov. 26: The Center for Equity and Social Justice will be hosting a free screening of the film “Tribal Justice.” The screening will start at 3 p.m. in the West Campus Center Room 207.

Thursday, Nov. 28 – Saturday, Nov. 30: The City College campus will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

SPORTS

Tuesday, Nov. 26: Because the women’s soccer team won its first playoff game on Saturday at City College in a double-overtime shootout against Ventura, they will now host the Saddleback College Gauchos at 7 p.m on Nov. 26 at La Playa Stadium.