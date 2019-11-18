This week’s crime: Former student high on meth in possible drug deal

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Nov. 8 – 2:45 p.m.

A driver parked his white Toyota truck in Parking Lot 2A at 7 a.m. When he returned three hours later, he found that he had been the victim of a hit and run. The quarter panel on the driver’s side was pushed in, and the person responsible hadn’t left a note. Campus Security advised him to file an online report with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Nov. 10 – 4 p.m.

A former City College student was seen walking through East Campus talking to himself and going through trash cans. Security officers approached him because of his suspicious behavior. During their conversation, he admitted that he was high on crystal meth. The officers asked him to leave at 4 p.m. but saw the same individual talking to two people in a vehicle around 9 p.m. in what appeared to be a drug transaction. Security observed the individual handing something to the passenger, whereafter the passenger handed something to the individual. They were all asked to leave.

Nov. 10 – 9:30 p.m.

A glass display case on the first floor of the Earth & Biological Sciences Building was smashed several times causing significant damage. Security officers believe that the suspects caught in the alleged drug transaction 30 minutes earlier were responsible for the vandalism. They passed the building when leaving the Winslow Maxwell Overlook, where they were last seen. Security is waiting for an estimated cost of the damage.

Nov. 12 – 9:05 a.m.

An employee from the West Campus Cafeteria reported a female suspect who filled up her orange thermos with coffee and walked out without paying. A cup of coffee from the school cafeteria costs about $2. Security wasn’t able to locate her.

Nov. 13 – 6:10 a.m.

Campus Security discovered that a vending machine at La Playa Stadium had been vandalized. The machine’s card reader and bill acceptor had been ripped off, but the suspect wasn’t able to get access to the inside of the machine. Security contacted the vending machine company and is waiting for them to fix the damage.

Nov. 13 – 7:50 a.m.

Security witnessed reckless driving from a staff vehicle taking place on East Campus between the Administration Building and the Occupational Education Building. A staff vehicle was waiting for pedestrians to cross the Auto Quad entrance before turning into the driveway when another staff vehicle sped around the waiting vehicle while entering the wrong lane. Security made contact with the staff member who apologized and stated that they thought the other staff vehicle was parked on the road.

Nov. 13 – 10 a.m.

A card reader was broken off the door to press box two at La Playa Stadium, where staff members make announcements during athletic events. The suspect wasn’t able to enter despite the damage on the card reader, which is valued at $400.