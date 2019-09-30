This week’s crime: Staff members threatened, students flashed

Sept. 19 – 3:30 p.m.

A City College student reported that his Alpinestars brand motorcycle jacket and gloves were stolen from the motorcycle Parking Lot 2A by Loma Alta Drive between 11 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. The male student left the two items on top of his motorcycle in the morning, but when he later returned, the items were gone. The total value of the stolen items was $500. Campus Security advised the student to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Sept. 20 – 2:35 p.m.

A student reported to Campus Security that she struck a parked car while parking in a stall at Parking Lot 2A. The student was driving her Volkswagen when she hit a staff member’s Honda Civic, leaving scrapes on the driver’s side of the rear panel on the parked vehicle. The student left a note on the damaged car.

Sept. 24 – 5:30 p.m.

A heavily intoxicated male in his mid-40s walked up to an English as a second language table near the Humanities Building where staff members were promoting services for the ESL department. The suspect was acting in an aggressive manner and spoke Spanish to the staff, stating that he had killed people. Security arrived at the scene and escorted him down to Pershing Park. The staff members later told security that the suspect felt the staff member had crossed the line and threatened to come back and “get” the staff member. Security stayed on site until the ESL department was done tabling.

Sept. 25 – 6:20 p.m.

Campus Security received a call regarding an individual exhibiting lewd behavior at La Playa Stadium. According to witnesses, the suspect was walking around the track exposing himself by pulling down his shorts. Security arrived at the track and found the suspect, a 50-year-old male about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with balding hair, wearing nothing but the shorts. A female student also reported that the male approached her from behind, but she was unsure about whether he tried to steal her backpack or grab her behind. The student didn’t want to press charges. Police were called and they arrested the male suspect for indecent exposure.