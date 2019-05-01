Planning council looks to the future as it assesses SBCC goals

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

For the second to last meeting of the academic year, the College Planning Council looked ahead to its goals, particularly the college’s strategic goals, student success, and facilities update.

The first goal was the alignment of the California Community College vision for student success. In November 2018, the Chancellor’s Office requested colleges review their core plans and develop local goals by May 30, as guided by the California Community College system.

“The goals themselves are heavily focused on completions and equity,” said Luz Reyes-Martin, executive director of public affairs and communications.

Some of the goals the college could select focus on are increasing the number of students who acquire degrees or certificates by 20 percent or increasing the number of transfers by 35 percent (these sections fell under the broader goals of “completion” and “transfer.”)

The goals were then further divided into equity goals, such as increasing transfer numbers amongst first-generation students.

“As we have discussions about if faculty should need deep anti-racism training, we look at this,” Academic Senate President Patricia Stark said. “It’s not one thing, it’s all things… We’re naming the problem and giving it numbers.”

While some of the sections lacked sufficient data for groups such as foster youth and veterans, Reyes-Martin clarified this didn’t mean these groups wouldn’t be looked at.

“This is for the purpose of submitting to the state, this doesn’t mean we’re going to stop looking at LGBT groups… It has to do with sample size,” said Reyes-Martin. “I think the data there will start to get filled in over the next couple of years.”

Interim Superintendent-President Helen Benjamin briefly touched on refreshing the college’s facilities, particularly those linked to the physical education department.

“How many sports teams do we have? A lot of them,” she said. “How many full-time equivalent students do they generate? Tons, because they have to take a minimum of 12 units. It’s important that they have a facility… and then we have a football field with the turf that’s almost no turf. It’s dangerous.”

The council also revisited its strategic goals and directions.

“I think you need to look at them every year because things just change so much,” Benjamin said.

The draft included five goals, including providing effective management of resources to increase effectiveness, achieving enrollment efficiencies and improving the campus climate.

“Student learning and achievement… we made it number one because that’s what we’re all here for,” Benjamin said.

The council will reconvene for its last scheduled meeting of the academic year on May 14.