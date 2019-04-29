This week’s crime: Grand theft auto from automotive program

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

April 18- 5:30 p.m.

A female student reported that she had received texts threatening bodily harm from another female student. The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to the call and the student making threats was referred to the dean.

April 18- 9:45 p.m.

A male student from the automotive services and technology program borrowed one of the department vehicles without authorization, driving it into parking lot 1-B. Security observed the suspect driving recklessly and stopped him. He has been referred to the dean.

April 19- 11:40 a.m.

A former student reported their friend, who was previously incarcerated, had gone missing and was suspected to be on campus. Security searched the campus for the person in question but didn’t find him.