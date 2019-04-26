Trustees present awards to honorable SBCC faculty, staff

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Board of Trustees presented a variety of awards, honored faculty members and named the new Faculty Lecturer at its meeting Thursday.

Following a passionate speech regarding current Faculty Lecturer Jody Milward, Academic Senate President Patricia Stark named the 2020 lecturer Ignacio Ponce, a professor in the School of Modern Languages.

“A Faculty Lecturer is a faculty member recognized for their outstanding classroom, counseling or librarianship, and also for extraordinary, beyond-the-call service to the college,” Stark said.

She presented a video she called “the ambush,” where former lecturers gathered to surprise Ponce with the news that he had been chosen.

Ponce is seen sitting in a classroom lecturing when the group walks in and signs to him that he has been chosen. He seems taken aback, smiling broadly as he accepts flowers and is congratulated by his peers.

Because Ponce is the chair of the American Sign Language department, the next faculty lecture will also be the first to be delivered entirely in sign language.

The board also recognized the 2019 Outstanding Classified Employee of the Year, Maria Luisa Ramirez.

Technical Services Specialist Liz Auchincloss presented the award, calling Ramirez “a true unsung hero.”

After Ramirez’s name was called, the audience hooted and hollered over thundering applause, with almost every person in attendance standing to congratulate her.

Ramirez has worked for over 10 years as a custodian and has become a familiar face to the campus.

“Cleaning up after people is not a glamorous job,” Auchincloss said. “But, she does this well and takes pride in her work. She is a true gem that makes the day pleasant for all…”

The board also presented longevity awards to Michael Medel, director of Admissions and Records, and Chris Miller, network specialist, celebrating their respective years of dedication to the college.

The board will reconvene May 9 before the end of the semester.