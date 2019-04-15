This week’s crime: Two female students assaulted on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

April 8- 7:50 a.m.

A staff member found a homeless person asleep in the exterior elevator of the Humanities Building. Security identified him and told him not to return. It was not the first time security encountered him.

April 9- 12:00 p.m.

A male City College student purposely ran into a female in a Physical Education class. It was followed by a verbal assault. The teacher intervened and told the male student he was calling security. The suspect left and has been referred to the dean for student discipline.

April 10- 3:46 p.m.

Security got a report from a witness that a male City College student grabbed a female City College student’s buttocks. This case has been referred to Title IX and is still under investigation.