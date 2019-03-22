This week’s crime: Hit and run, sleeping man kicked off campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Mar. 12- 1:45 p.m.

A student was parked in lot 1-B without authorization. A security officer was writing him a citation when the student returned to his car. The student said he didn’t want to wait for the citation to be written so he rolled up his window and backed up while yelling at the security officer. The student has been referred to the dean.

Mar. 13- 8:10 a.m.

A group of staff reported someone sleeping on the first and second floor of the Physical Science Building. Security found the suspect, who identified himself as a former student. The area he had been sleeping in was covered in urine and trash. Security asked him to stop sleeping on campus.

Mar. 13- 1:00 p.m.

In the Pershing Park parking lot, a witness observed a white van back out of a parking stall and hit a parked black Kia SUV. The witness was able to obtain the license plate number and give it to security. Security made contact with the victim and provided them with the suspect’s information.

Mar. 13- 11:00 a.m.

An iPhone 8 was stolen from the East Campus Classroom Room 14. Two students were in the classroom at the time. One student left the class, leaving her phone at her desk. When she returned she noticed that her phone and the other student were gone. She and the suspect shared a class so she was able to get her phone back the following day. The suspect has been referred the dean.