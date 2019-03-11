The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

This week’s crime: Nursery equipment stolen, homeless woman screaming at stadium

Marie Lassaigne, Staff Writer
March 11, 2019
Filed under News, Top Stories

Feb. 23- 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

At 2 p.m, a male City College student locked his 2009 black road bike to the Learning Resource Center’s bike rack. When he returned three hours later it was gone. The cable lock was cut and left at the scene. The bike was valued at around $600.

Feb. 28- 8:50 a.m.

Two grow lights, current regulators and plant cloning equipment was stolen from the Plant Nursery in the Lifescape Garden. The thieves allegedly climbed over the fence to access the Nursery, then threw the equipment over the hillside, breaking one of the lights. The equipment was valued between $500-$1,000.

Feb. 28- 1:15 p.m.

A soccer coach called security about a homeless woman yelling vulgar language and death threats towards people at La Playa Stadium. She then insulted security officers as they escorted her away.

Mar. 1- 8:45 p.m. and 8:15 a.m.

A staff member reported that food for an upcoming event had been stolen from the cafeteria. Head of security Erik Fricke said someone slipped through an open door during the middle of the night.

