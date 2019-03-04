The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

This week’s crime: Grand theft auto, terrorizing skateboarders

Marie Lassaigne, Staff Writer
March 4, 2019
Filed under News, Top Stories

Feb. 12- 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

A female student reported her electric bike was damaged after she discovered the lights, rear wheel and hub axle were stolen off of it. The student parked the bike on the bike racks in front of the Physical Education Building. The estimated cost of the axle is unknown.

Feb 20- 2:15 p.m.

A male student reported his motorcycle stolen from City College lot A-C. He parked at 11:50 a.m. and discovered it was gone when he returned 2:08 p.m. The motorcycle is a red and white 2015 Yamaha model YZF-R1. It was estimated to cost $14,900. The student also made a report with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Feb. 23- 4:25 p.m.

A custodian reported a group of skateboarders doing tricks on broken pallets and a broken chemical container behind the Facilities Operations Building. The container was knocked over, causing chemicals to spill on the concrete. The skateboarders were not identified.

