Car accidents, bicycle theft, threats, slurs in this week’s crime

January 23— between 9:40 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

A minor accident took place on Loma Alta involving two vehicles, a Mercedes and a Mustang. As the Mercedes was exiting lot 2-C, it collided with a Mustang that was coming down the hill. There were no injuries. The police and the fire department reported to the scene. Both of the vehicles were badly damaged.

January 28— 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

A female City College student reported that she had parked her bike on a bike rack next to Physical Science Building Room 101 at 9:15 a.m. She last saw her bike there at 12:30 p.m. but when she returned at 3:30 p.m., the bike was gone. The bike is a black matte 2016 Specialized road bike with a white and blue helmet, estimated at $1,300. The bike was locked with a cable lock. Campus Security recommended that she call the Santa Barbara Police Department.

January 29— 10:50 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.

A minor accident occurred next to the West Campus kiosk between a Ford truck and a Honda. It appeared as though the Honda struck the bumper of the truck. The vehicle sustained minor damage. There were no injuries.

January 29— 1:05 p.m. and UNK

Security received a report at 1:27 p.m. from a male City College student stating that he was walking down the stairs between the West Campus Classroom buildings when he observed seven to ten black and white students using the N-word repeatedly in an aggressive tone. The students were standing under the overhang of the first level of the West Campus Center building. The student could not tell whether it was the black or white students using the N-word. It is currently being investigated by the administration.

January 29— 12:00 a.m. and UNK

Campus Security filed a report with the Santa Barbara Police Department about hateful and threatening phone messages, emails and social media messages regarding the Board of Trustees Pledge of Allegiance news story. The only real threat was on a Breitbart post. It stated “identify, find, and execute those people that did that. Simple. They don’t belong here.” Campus Security is confident the other phone messages, emails, social media comments, etc, are harmless. Due to the anxiety the messages have caused on campus, security made the decision to bring in reinforcement. Three Santa Barbara Police Officers are currently stationed on campus and will be for at least a week. One officer is on West Campus and the other two are stationed on East Campus. So far, it has been fairly calm for them, according to Erik Fricke, director of Campus Security.

January 30— 12:00 a.m. and UNK

A staff member discovered two posters promoting the Mr. Rogers film in the West Campus Center had been vandalized and immediately reported it to Campus Security. A homophobic slur was written on both of them. The film was already showing when the staff member made the report.

January 31— 9:35 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

A male City College student reported that he was sitting in his parked vehicle when a unidentified male parked next to him, exited his vehicle and began to strike the student’s passenger side mirror with what appeared to be a hammer. The student stated that he heard the suspect yell “what the f—!” The suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. The student did not recognize the individual, nor does he know why the suspect targeted his vehicle. He described the suspect as a skinny, tall, white male who looked to be 25-30 years old. He was bald with a mustache and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.