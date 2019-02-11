‘BlacKkKlansman’ screening promotes open dialogue

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Center for Equity and Social Justice and the UMOJA program will be hosting a free screening of the 2018 film “BlacKkKlansman.”

The film, directed by Spike Lee and produced by Jordan Peele, recounts the true story of Ron Stallworth, the first African-American detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department in the 1970s. Throughout the film, Stallworth sets out to infiltrate and expose the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan by inviting a colleague to go undercover, eventually meeting face-to-face with the leader of the extremist hate group.

“BlacKkKlansman” has received a plethora of awards and nominations, including an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

This screening comes at a time when racial tension and conflict has erupted on City College’s campus.

“This film is a microcosm of what is going on in our current climate nationally and locally,” wrote Roxane Pate, Equity, Diversity and Cultural Competency Program advisor and Azure Stewart, Student Program Advisor of UMOJA, in a joint email. “It is important that we as a campus and society are open to discussing and engaging in conversations about race and racism.”

The Equity Center puts on many events throughout the year that are open to all students, including other film screenings, club meetings and discussions all relating to issues of equity. This is just one of many events taking place on campus this month for Black History Month.

“It is also our responsibility to remain engaged in these discussions and holding ourselves accountable,” Pate and Azure wrote.

The screening will take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Equity Center in the West Campus Center room 207.