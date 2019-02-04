SBCC closes campus, issues warnings in midst of storm
February 4, 2019
As rain continues to pound down on City College’s campus, certain precautions and warnings are being issued to ensure student safety.
The campus was officially closed Saturday due to excessive rain and flooding in the lower parking lots. At this time, the 101 freeway was also closed from Milpas Street to Evans in Carpinteria. Public Information Officer Luz Reyes-Martin sent out several emails updating students throughout the day.
“All classes are canceled and all other campus operations closed for the rest of the day,” she wrote. “This includes La Playa Stadium, the stadium track, Luria Library and all offices. This includes SBCC Main, Wake and Schott campuses.”
Campus re-opened the day after, and Reyes-Martin sent another update.
“All SBCC operations will resume tomorrow, Sunday February 3,” she wrote. “The La Playa Stadium track will be assessed in the morning. We are expecting ongoing rain through Tuesday, but do not expect any further impacts.”
A few sports games were postponed as well. David Loveton, the sports information specialist, sent out an email detailing which games would be moved.
“Due to the rain, flooding and highway closures, our basketball doubleheader against Oxnard College that was scheduled for tonight has been postponed,” he wrote. “The games have been moved to Wednesday (2/6) with the men playing at 5 pm and the women at 7 pm.”
Although Highway 154 will still remained closed indefinitely due to a clogged culvert, no other warnings have been issued since.
