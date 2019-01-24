SBCC Academic Senate unable to decide on teaching load issue
January 24, 2019
After much debate last fall over the maximum units faculty can teach, the Academic Senate considered solving the issue Wednesday by moving the decision to what has historically been an academic policy to a negotiated item via the Faculty Association.
In an attempt to mediate the issue, the senate sponsored a technical assistance from the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges and the California Community College League last Friday. The senate was informed by the technical assist that many other colleges negotiate teaching load units with the Faculty Association, and they may consider doing the same for City College. Currently, the limit for teaching loads is listed in Administrative Procedure 7210.
Before last fall, full-time faculty could only teach up to 21 units in the fall and spring semesters, although this limit hadn’t been imposed until recently with some faculty members teaching up to 33 units per semester. With so many faculty members in disagreement about the limit, it appeared to some that the decision should be in the hands of a union while others wanted to maintain the current system through the Academic Senate.
“I think it’s pretty clear from the meeting that the TLU stuff needs to be taken over by the union,” said Danielle Swiontek, senator representative of social sciences. “The guy from the [Tech Assist] was like, ‘I know nothing about this, because these are not senate issues,’ and he went to talk to the union people.”
Because some of the senators weren’t present during the technical assistance meeting Friday, they agreed to create a combined google document where they would share notes with those who did not attend in order to better educate all the senators on the issue.
They will come back to further discuss the issue at their next Feb. 13 meeting.
Quality data supporting TLU’s carried and student outcomes is required before moving forward. Transparent California provides data on the personal financial benefit for the instructors. Where is the data on the impact on the classroom learning experience for the students.
So, they are only supposed to teach 15 units to be considered ‘full time’, but are allowed to do up to 21 units (meaning they get paid much more!) and yet some were getting away with up to 33?!?! That means they were earning TWICE what they should have as full time instructors? And of course that means twice as many HOURS they are supposed to be working – so, like 80 hours a week?? Wow!!
And yet, they won’t let full time students take more than, what, 15 units? (Full time being 12+) because they say it’s just too much time, effort and pressure to do well. but it’s okay for teachers?
What I want to know is WHO ARE THE ONES TEACHING OVER 21?? WHAT CLASSES ARE THEY TEACHING!!
Who is teaching these extra loads? Website Transparent California breaks down SBCC instructors compensation packages into “regular pay” and “other pay”., along with the “benefits” part of each instructor’s total compensation package.
The total compensation dollar number is what each instructor costs state taxpayers;; not necessarily what the instructor sees as their own “take home pay”.
Use the Transparent California public information website to start the reverse engineering process. -which instructors are getting larger amounts of”other pay”, confirm the source and the reason. Then work from there. Keep in mind teaching teaching summer sessions could also be included as “other pay”.
California Records Act will also provides this information if you make a formal written request. Just as important- how do teaching loads affect student outcomes.
@Elizabeth – no, no one makes double their salary working double their TLUs. After your base salary is paid out, based on TLUs, anything beyond that is paid at the adjunct (i.e. reduced) pay rate. These full timers teaching these extra TLUs are getting paid at the part-time rate.
@Legion – much of the “other” pay for many of the instructors is actually non-teaching compensation.
The two of you (always) seem to have a lot to say on many of these comment sections about a place that you clearly know very little about.
Ready to be enlightened, Mr Bernstein:.
Below is the entry from Transparent California for the top paid SBCC instructor that includes a very large amount of “other pay” – please explain the source that boosts this total annual income to over a quarter million dollars for the position identified as an “assistant professor”. Is this a STEM position?
Name removed, but there are a number of similar instructor entries with very large amounts of “other pay”: What do they do to gain these large bonuses over their regular pay?
XXXX XXX: Total Pay – $263,609.58
Assistant Professor (2017)
Regular pay: $93,912.40
Overtime pay: $0.00
Other pay: $126,845.83
Total pay: $220,758.23
Benefits: $42,851.35
Total pay & benefits: $263,609.58