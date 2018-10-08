Multiple reports of harassment and theft in last week’s crimes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sept. 25 – 12:06 p.m.

A former City College student was “scared for her safety” when a current student sent her threatening text messages. These messages began after the former student told the current student she could not borrow her notes for a class she took when enrolled at City College. The current student has been referred to the dean.

Sept. 25 – 10:55 a.m.

A student reported he was being harassed when he parked his car in the Pershing Park parking lot. When he pulled into a parking spot another student was waiting for, she allegedly yelled “better not feel safe leaving your car here.” He felt threatened and took a picture of her license plate. Security used the picture to look up the plates to identify student and made contact with her. She told security she did not say that to him. Security is waiting for a full report from the other student with her side of the story.

Sept. 26 – Between 9:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Security received a report from a student that his motorcycle helmet had been stolen. The last time he saw his helmet was at 9:15 a.m. when he parked before class. The helmet strap had been cut off from where it was attached to his motorcycle, making the helmet unusable. The value of the helmet is $140.

Sept. 27 – 8:12 a.m. Between 7:55 a.m and 8:12 a.m.

A student reported she was verbally harassed while crossing Loma Alta Drive from Lot 3 to Lot 2C. When crossing the street another student allegedly yelled “Stupid f***ing b**ch get off your phone. Get out of the street. Next time I will f***ing hit you.” The student gave security a description of the driver’s car. Security found the car that fit the description the student gave to them, however, they were not able to run the car’s license plates because it was an out of state car and seemed to be a rental.

Sept. 27 – 8:00 p.m.

A female student reported that she had been receiving harassing text messages from unknown numbers. One message explained that he found her phone number written on a stall in the library men’s restroom. The female student asked her male friend to see if her phone number was still written. The male friend reported that the phrase “Slut. DTF whenever” followed by her phone number was written on the stall in a permanent marker. She has a suspect in mind who has been stalking her Instagram lately. Security is looking for more witnesses and are also investigating other crimes that might be related.

Oct. 1 – 9:15 a.m.

A student reported his jacket was stolen from the LRC after he accidentally left it when he was done using the computers. The jacket is valued at $40.