Skating accident and backpack theft in this week’s crime log

Sept. 6 – 11:50 p.m.

Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicapped placard.

Sept. 6 – 12:00 p.m. – Between 8:45 to 9 a.m.

Two students reported to the Campus Security Office around 8:45 a.m. there was a suspicious man on West Campus near the edge of the bluff. He seemed to be upset and was pacing around. It was also reported that he was concealing a 3-4 inch knife with a handle in the back of his waistband. When the two students started to walk away because they felt unsafe, the man moved closer and stared in their direction. He did not follow them. The students did not report the incident immediately because they had class.

Sept. 6 – 12:40 p.m.

Security confiscated a misused handicapped placard in Lot 3.

Sept. 6 – 8:10 p.m. – Between 8:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

There was an accident between a skateboarder and a car on Loma Alta. Both the driver and skateboarder were City College students. The car was headed south towards the ocean when the skateboarder was reported to have swerved into the car’s lane while headed north towards Cliff Drive. Security met with the driver of the car. Police and an ambulance were also called to the scene. There was significant damage to the front windshield and hood of the car. The skateboarder was on the sidewalk and reported he had pain in both his legs and left arm. He was taken to the hospital by his friends.

Sept. 10 – 12 p.m.

Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicapped placard.

Sept. 10 – 12:30 p.m.

Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicapped placard.

Sept. 10 – 5:30 p.m.

A student reported their backpack missing three minutes after accidentally leaving it to use the restroom in the Occupational Education building. The items in the backpack, including an Apple Macbook Pro, an iPhone 7 and the student’s wallet, are valued to be over $2,000. The student was advised to make a police report.

Sept. 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Security immobilized a vehicle parked in Lot 1B for misusing a handicapped placard.