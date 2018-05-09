The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

SB Fire Department battles apartment fire on Cliff Drive

The Santa Barbara Fire Department battles an apartment fire at the Buena Vista apartment complex on Cliff Drive on Wednesday, May 9.

Aidan Anderson, Editor in Chief
May 9, 2018 • 259 views
News

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Buena Vista apartment complex on Cliff Drive Wednesday afternoon, which destroyed one unit and damaged several others.

The apartments house mainly City College students, and officials reported about 8-12 residents were displaced due to the blaze, though no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. and fire crews were on scene by 12:40 p.m. and able to extinguish the blaze in a matter of minutes.

“Please avoid the area so that Fire Crews can respond,” said Luz Reyes Martin, Executive Director of Public Affairs and Communications, in an official statement.

Martin added that additional road closures may be necessary depending on the assessment by emergency officials, though Cliff Drive was reopened as of 1:45 p.m..

The American Red Cross has been requested to assist those students displaced by the incident, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

