Students confront administration following presentation on equity

Tyrone Howard during his presentation 'What Does Equity Look Like? Creating Access For All Students,' at the Garvin Theatre, on Wednesday, April 25. Howard talked about race, the difference between equity and equality, and how the school systems affect students.

Following a talk about equity by Dr. Tyrone Howard, the founder of the Black Male Institute at UCLA, three students criticized the way that the City College administration has handled equity issues Wednesday.

The students who spoke were hoping to address questions to Superintendent President Dr. Anthony Beebe, who left the Garvin Theatre before the comments section of the talk began.

“While I was able to introduce my friend, because I was double-booked, I am sorry that I was unable to stay for his full remarks,” Beebe said Thursday about why he left early.

Inga Langford, one of the students who spoke out after Howard’s presentation, expressed her desire for greater accountability and transparency on campus when it comes to women and students of color.

“We’re asking for representation,” Langford said.

Howard’s speech focused on the main ideas behind equity, and how those ideas need to be recognized and implemented across the board.

“Look this isn’t rocket science,” he said. “The same group of students struggle across the board.”

“We can’t continue to let people suffer,” he said, asking the audience to think about how they can give more to those who started with less.

Luis Giraldo, the director of equity at City College said that “we’re trying to find ways to help students feel safe and comfortable on campus.”

Dr. Howard explained how a large number of students are at a disadvantage due to a lack of diverse faculty. He stressed that there was an absence of support in the counseling offices of colleges across the country.

“You pay money to be a student here,” Howard repeated three times, emphasizing the idea that people in power should let students be at the forefront of change.

Student representative Krystle Farmer, alongside Langford, also said she wished to present her concerns to administration. They both expressed their disheartenment with Dr. Beebe’s absence, saying they hoped he would be available to address them directly.

“I have been made aware of comments that were made expressing frustration around issues of gender equity and student support,” said Beebe in a Thursday statement. “I take comments like this very seriously and want to engage in what Dr. Howard calls ‘courageous conversations’ about our campus community.”

He added that he will be meeting with Student Trustee David Panbehchi and ASG President Joshua Villanueva to address these concerns and seek further opportunities for dialogue.

Dr. Howard listened to the concerns of the audience, and urged them to continue fighting despite their frustrations.

“All of our journeys are different,” he said. “Continue to build and collaborate with those that are like-minded.”