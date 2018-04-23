Two Bici Centro bike shop break-ins, heightened security to come

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

April 16 — 10:48 a.m.

An employee who works at the Bici Centro bike shed on East Campus reported a break-in to Campus Security. The surveillance video recorded a male suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt and breaking into the bike shed at 12:57 a.m. Sunday, April 15. The suspect remained for about 11 minutes and notable damage was found to have been done to the cash register inside with $220 stolen. Police made the initial report to Bici Centro and it passed the information to Campus Security.

April 17 — 10:40 a.m.

Another break-in at the Bici Centro bike shed was investigated after City College security officers discovered on the morning of April 17 that 12 new bike inner tubes were missing. Although the surveillance video recording was not as clear as the recording on April 15, a male suspect was seen on the April 16 recording breaking-in and using an iPhone for a flashlight. Police made the initial report to Bici Centro again, which was immediately passed to Campus Security.

City College is currently adding improvements to the shed lighting system: the goals are for the lighting to turn on automatically when there’s any movement and for the shed’s locking mechanism to be more secure.