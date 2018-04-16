Crime Log: Cash theft and a major skateboarding accident

April 9 — 11:00 a.m.

Campus Security was notified by a staff member from the Learning Resource Center (LRC) about a fight between two male City College students. A number of students witnessed the fight break out behind the LRC building after one of the male students made comments about the other male student’s girlfriend. Both students have been referred to the dean for disciplinary action.

April 10 — 10:25 a.m.

An employee from the West Campus Cafe, located between the Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) and Luria Library, told Campus Security that the food truck might have been broken into. The vehicle’s door was left wide open, but it appeared that nothing was stolen or damaged inside.

April 11 — 10:30 a.m.

A female City College student reported a theft to the Security Office that occurred in the Schott Center (located in downtown Santa Barbara). The theft reportedly occurred in one of the Schott Center’s classrooms while the students left their seats unattended to watch a classroom demonstration. An unidentified male who had been passing by the classroom’s entrance was seen taking $60 out of a female student’s wallet from her belongings on the table closest to the door. Another witness saw the male individual take her purse and informed the female student about it. The purse was found a few feet away from the entrance of the classroom. The male suspect was reportedly 5 feet and 3 inches, stocky, wore a yellow shirt and had a dark orange backpack.

April 12 — 2:20 p.m.

Campus Security received a report that a male City College student was in a major skateboarding accident. The student reportedly skated down Loma Alta and entered lower Parking Lot-C at approximately 30 miles per hour. He sped in between four parked vehicles before directly crashing into one, leaving a large dent into the passenger door on the driver’s side. Although he remained conscious after the impact, witnesses reported they saw him endure a full body seizure. Due to the student’s significant head and face injuries, he was transported to Cottage Hospital in midtown Santa Barbara.