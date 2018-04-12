Academic Senate to vote on updated harassment policy
The Academic Senate decided to vote on the update in language to AP 3430 Prohibition of Harassment at their next meeting on April 25.
The language change is regarding sexual or romantic relationships between teachers and students who are currently in their class.
The previous language simply discouraged these relationships while the update prohibits them and would have them reported to Human Resources for a Title IX investigation which could result in termination.
The language update appeared to be unanimously supported by the senate without discussion due to lack of time, leading to the decision to vote on the issue at the next meeting.
