Week of rest before Summer term set to go before Trustees

Following the calendar change as a result of the Montecito mudslides, the College Planning Council approved the 2019-2020 academic calendar Tuesday, which will give the college a week of rest between Spring and Summer session if approved.

The council approved the calendar with no dissention, according to Kenley Neufeld, dean of educational programs. The proposal is set to go before the Board of Trustees within the month and is likely to be approved.

Executive Vice President Paul Jarrell presented the calendar during Tuesday’s Council meeting, proposing to subtract a week from the Winter break period in order to add a week between the end of Spring semester and the beginning of the first Summer session. This was originally the plan for this 2017-2018 year before the college pushed the spring semester start date back a week for the first time in its history.

Jarrell said he wants the college to provide students with an academic calendar as early as possible, which is why this calendar is being presented so early in the year.