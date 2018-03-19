Theft, harassment, and attempted burglary on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

March 8 — 4:00 p.m.

The Security Office received a report of a female student being bothered by a male student in the Student Services building. He first asked her out and then continued to engage in conversations with her after she had already suggested otherwise. Her short answers did not get the message across so she called security. The student has been referred to by the dean.

March 8 — 4:30 p.m.

A City College instructor notified the Security Office in regards to a female student getting blocked by a older man inside of the Wake Campus. A Hispanic man approached her as she was walking down the hallway toward the parking lot and stepped directly in front of her a total of 3 times. No words were exchanged, however, and she was left no choice but to return to her class to inform her instructor.

March 13 — 7:45 p.m.

A female City College student called security after her wallet was stolen on the first floor of the Luria Library. During her one hour break, the unidentified suspect came into the study room and took the wallet out of her bag.

March 14 — 12:00 a.m.

Campus Security was notified by a City College staff member whose $100 speaker was stolen over the previous weekend in Room WCC207 on West Campus.

March 14 — 12:00 p.m.

The Security Office was notified about a 45 to 50 year old bald man with glasses creeping on a male student the morning of February 26. The man reportedly followed the student into one of the Physical Science bathrooms, stared at him through the bathroom stall and then immediately left the room.

March 14 — 1:00 p.m.

City College’s Maintenance Department notified Campus Security regarding an attempted break-in over the weekend of the East Campus Food Pantry. Visible damage was done to the door entry and a white file cabinet was left open, however, no food or money was stolen.