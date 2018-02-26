Vehicle theft and threats against campus in this week’s crime log

Feb. 15 — 12:30 p.m.

Campus Security immobilized a vehicle for misusing a handicap parking placard.

Feb. 20 — 2:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, a male former City College student delivered an alarming phone call threatening the campus. The Security Office contacted the Santa Barbara Police Department to respond and they are currently investigating the situation. According to Law Enforcement, it is not a credible threat. Luz Reyes-Martín, executive director of public affairs and communications, also sent out an email Thursday, Feb. 21 regarding the incident that said it is important for both staff and students to abide by the “see something, say something” attitude.

Feb. 20 — 9:45 p.m.

Campus Security was contacted by a male student whose black 1998 Honda Civic was stolen in Lot-2-A between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. At 9:45 p.m. a security officer drove around the parking lot in search of the vehicle, however, there was no sign of it. According to the Security Office, motor vehicle theft has only occurred four times in the last fifteen years at the City College.

Feb. 21 — 11:00 a.m.

Campus Security confronted a male student skateboarding on the bridge which connects East and West Campus. After the officers told him to walk his board, the situation quickly escalated and his behavior violated Student Standards A and Q. He gave the officers a fake name and birth date, then immediately took off. After they caught up to him and phoned the office to report the incident, he then revealed his correct name and birth date.

Feb. 22 — 11:38 a.m.

Feb. 22 — 2:00 p.m.

A female student witnessed two unidentified males acting suspiciously behind the new West Campus building, near one of the grass areas, on Tuesday afternoon. The suspects were dressed in all black wearing ski-masks and combat boots and immediately turned around when they noticed the female student watching them. The situation is currently being investigated, and witnesses are advised to contact the Security Office at (805) 730-4064.

Feb. 22 — 4:00 p.m.

Campus Security was notified by two female students that they were reportedly harassed both in-person and over the phone by a male individual. The suspect began following them and verbally harassing them earlier last week, but phone calls and text messages continued from him over the weekend. However, it has not been confirmed whether the male is a City College student.