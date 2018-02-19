Verbal harrassment and an auto collision on SBCC campus

Feb. 8 — 2:20 p.m.

An accident involving two students, one on a bicycle and the other in an auto vehicle, took place between 2:20 and 2:40 p.m. at the corner of Cliff Drive and the West Campus entrance. Both were on their way to class when the accident occured. The driver of the car was distracted by the sun while turning left onto West Campus and did not see the cyclist. The collision caused the cyclist to be propelled over the bicycle’s handlebars and the hood of the vehicle. However, the cyclist’s only injuries were road rashes on their hands and knees. Both the bicycle and vehicle took only minor damage. There were no charges pressed and Campus Security gave the cyclist a ride to the Humanities building.

Feb. 8 — 3:40 p.m.

Campus Security confronted a male City College student regarding a racial slur directed toward two male Asian students in the parking lot between 3:40 and 3:45 p.m. As the suspect was entering the passenger side of his friend’s vehicle, he yelled “damn Asians” toward them. After being confronted by security, the student admitted that he did not know the students at whom he yelled, and that he was referring to a video that his friend had shown him. “Some people are good people and some are bad people,” the suspect said.

Feb. 12 — 8:00 a.m.

Campus Security received a notice regarding an attempted break-in and a successful break-in of one of the Geology trailers in Lot-1-B over the weekend. One attempted break-in involved burglars trying to cut the lock, and the other involved burglars cutting the metal bracket on the door frame. Nothing was stolen. The suspects, however, were not identified,.

Feb. 14 — 11:10 a.m.

The Security Office was notified by the Health & Wellness office with a request for an officer to speak with a male student who was verbally harassing a female student. The male student followed the female student from the bus stop to the West Campus water fountain between 11:00 and 11:35 a.m. and proceeded to continuously yell profanities, calling her a “f—— b—-.” According to the female student, the dispute between her and the male student was because he believes she had said something about his current girlfriend. The male suspect was referred for student discipline and the situation is currently being investigated.

Feb. 14 — 12:40 p.m.

The Security Office was notified by a female student who was threatened by another female student outside of the library the previous day. The girl who approached her said “I heard you talking s— about my boyfriend . . . I’m going to f— you up” and then walked away. The victim used to date the suspect’s current boyfriend; however, the two girls had never met before that incident.