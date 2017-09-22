SBCC student hospitalized after attempted Del Playa backflip

A City College student was rushed to the hospital after landing on his back during a backflip attempt off a second-story balcony Saturday, Sept. 16, at a house party on Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

Victor Morales, 18, was unconscious for approximately a minute and a half after he landed on the concrete ground. Some lifeguard friends performed CPR until the police got there and instructed people to back away.

“I was really intoxicated and trying to please the crowd,” said Morales. “Yeah I definitely won’t do anything like that again.”

Morales is currently resting with a bump on his head and a sore neck, and no charges have been filed against him.

“I kind of apologized because I scared a lot of people that night and kind of ended the party,” he said.

Morales said the accident occurred after a previous attempt to land the backflip that night, at which time he was caught by the crowd of party-goers.

Videos showing Morales attempting the flip and subsequently lying unconscious while receiving medical attention were posted on multiple Instagram pages dedicated to college partying including @doit4state, @totalfratmove, @5thyear and @imshmacked. Since then, @5thyear and @imschmacked have deleted the videos.

Due to the videos being circulated by popular social media accounts, rumors circulated nation-wide that he had become either paralyzed or that he did not survive the accident.

“A lot of people were saying it was them in the video, or they knew the person and they died.” Morales said.

There have been a number of deaths in recent years related to people falling off the bluffs or balconies while intoxicated along the famed party street

“Vin may be wild, but he’s a good kid at heart,” said roommate and friend Tanner Delapena, 18.