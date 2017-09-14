SBCC football player on charge for injuring officer in Isla Vista

Filed under News, Top Stories

A City College football player was arrested for allegedly resisting arrest and causing bodily injuries towards a UCSB police office on Saturday night, Sept. 9, in Isla Vista.

Isaac Brown (no. 15) ran from a fight in the intersection of Del Playa Drive and Camino Del Sur, trying to avoid being detained by numerous officers who were called to the scene. According to The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department press release, a female officer pursued grabbing him by the shirt.

Brown aggressively escaped the officer, causing her to lose balance and smack her face on the rear bumper of a truck. She was knocked unconscious for several minutes and suffered a concussion.

Police officers took Brown into custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Brown’s bail was set for $25,000. He faces charges of resisting arrest, causing serious bodily injury, and dissuading an executive officer.

“There are consequences,” said Luz Reyes-Martin, executive director of public affairs and communications. “You live in a neighborhood and it’s important to be a good neighbor and to be responsible no matter where you are in Santa Barbara.”

The officer was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and is now checked out and in recovery.

“We send our best wishes to the UCSB police officer and hope that she makes a quick and full recovery,” Reyes-Martin said.

Brown is a freshman linebacker on the football team and will be suspended from all athletic participation pending legal resolution of this matter.

The team has been instructed not to discuss this matter with the public.