Skip to Content
RSS Feed
Vimeo
YouTube
Instagram
X
Facebook
Submit Search
Search
The Channels
News
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Guest Columns
A & E
Features
Sports
Videos
Community
Staff
About
Contact
More
Open Navigation Menu
The Channels
News
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Guest Columns
A & E
Features
Sports
Videos
Community
Staff
About
Contact
More
The Channels
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Channels
News
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Guest Columns
A & E
Features
Sports
Videos
Community
Staff
About
Contact
More
The Channels
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Voices: If you could have any fictional character or celebrity as president who would it be and why?
Anika Brodnansky
,
Colin Leese
, and
Djamila Rodeck
September 27, 2024
Story continues below advertisement
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
Tags:
Batman
Beyonce
celebrity
homelander
paris hilton
peter griffin
president
Taylor Swift
Voices
More to Discover
More in Opinion
OPINION: Discovering happiness by stepping out of my comfort zone
Cross Currents: Should mukbanging be normalized?
OPINION: Community college offers students clear and affordable path
OPINION: My house burning down brought pain as well as family unity
OPINION: My love letter to Stockton sent from sunny Southern California
Editors' List: What do you wish you knew before attending college?
More in Top Stories
SBCC Basketball club is in need of an advisor in hopes of becoming official
City College addresses enrollment increase amidst various challenges
County officials revise Isla Vista bluff policy after 14 cliff-related incidents
Newly appointed HR director Diana Zapata plans to lead with integrity
City College remembers loved and dedicated student Diego Lake Nieves
City College students can now use EBT cards at campus cafeterias
More in Video
Voices: "How has your experience with FAFSA been this year?"
Voices: "What is your hottest take?"
Voices: "What is the best piece of advice you have ever received?"
Voices: "How have you been affected by the housing shortage in Santa Barbara?"
Voices: "What is your most profound spiritual experience?"
Voices: "What is your happy place?"
Close
Close Modal Window
Close