OPINION: A radio station internship changed my life in many ways

I was only 13 years old when I realized what I wanted to do with my life and that dream has stayed with me ever since.

It all began with my first internship during school. There were no specific rules about what field it had to be in, so my mom and I brainstormed while driving to school.

I mean there are so many jobs out there, how was I supposed to know what I really wanted to do? We started randomly naming different jobs just to see what might interest me. As we were listening to the radio during our drive, we somehow landed on the idea of working at a radio station and I immediately was into it.

I wanted to know what really happens behind the scenes at a radio station. We sent out applications to a few local stations and to my surprise, I got accepted by a station I already loved listening to. This one week changed everything because I quickly realized that it’s my dream job.

It flew by, but it left such a strong impression on me. I found every aspect of the work fascinating and I left the station with a huge smile on my face every day. Later in high school I interned at another radio station, this time for seven weeks.

It was a training station designed to give young journalists hands-on experience. I got to try out a lot on my own and had my first experience as a presenter live on air and much more. The ongoing feedback and independence helped me grow immensely, both personally and professionally.

I didn’t want this to end because my passion for this work was too strong, so I joined the station’s youth radio team as a volunteer, hosting a weekly show. A few years later, I became an adviser there and helped young people interested in media to take their first steps into the field of journalism.

I really enjoyed my volunteer work with teenagers and seeing their first steps because I could truly relate to their experience; after all I started out in a similar way.

After graduating from high school, I completed a three-month internship at a large, well-known local radio station, which really opened future opportunities for me. Wanting to explore more, I also interned at one of Germany’s largest TV companies for two months.

On top of that, I even had the chance to create a short film about myself in collaboration with another well-known major German TV station and it was officially released. Now I’m studying at City College, expanding my journalism experience internationally and the English language.

My journalism class, The Channels as well as my acting class have helped me take meaningful steps toward my career goal. These classes are an incredibly valuable experience before I return to Germany this summer to officially begin my career as a journalist.

Being a staff writer at The Channels has opened up so many opportunities for me. I’ve written many articles, interviewed inspiring people and covered events and sports games. I’ve really gained a lot of practical knowledge. All of these experiences have helped me grow personally.

Looking back at my very first internship, I remember how shy I was back then. Compared to how open and confident I am now, my 13-year-old self would be proud. What once felt impossible and like nothing more than a dream has now become my reality.

I’ve learned to never give up and to always keep striving for my dreams, no matter how hard it gets or how many obstacles come your way.

All my journalism experiences truly shaped me into the person I am today. I encourage everyone to pursue a career that they are truly passionate about and that inspires them. I honestly can’t imagine anything better than turning my hobby into a career.