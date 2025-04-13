The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Voices: What is the most creative or best excuse you’ve used to get out of a class or assignment?

Sylvia Stewart, Michael Lopez, and Everett Engler
April 13, 2025
Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Illustration of someone recognizing the that they have the exact same products as a famous influencers "Top Fives". This showcases how social media can influence the way you do everyday activities.
OPINION: The idea of individuality on social media is just an illusion
Students sit in the cafeteria on March 19 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Apart from using the cafeteria to enjoy a meal, the cafeteria is also open for students to socialize and work on homework.
OPINION: Rise in cafeteria prices adds a strain on students
Deltopia takes place in 2024 on Del Playa Drive in Santa Barbara, Calif. The event is yearly and takes place during the first weekend of April.
OPINION: Deltopia sparks thrill and chaos, is the risk worth the reward?
Illustration of a student stressed recent passing of executive order.
OPINION: Executive order 14206 disregards student safety
OPINION: Removing DEI programs is a step back for our country
OPINION: Removing DEI programs is a step back for our country
Cross Currents: Is Cancel Culture necessary in today's society?
Cross Currents: Is Cancel Culture necessary in today's society?
More in Video
Voices: "Who or what in your life inspires you to pursue your dream career?
Voices: "Who or what in your life inspires you to pursue your dream career?
Voices: What was your reaction to the election results?
Voices: What was your reaction to the election results?
Voices: How would you survive a horror movie?
Voices: How would you survive a horror movie?
Voices: If you could have any fictional character or celebrity as president who would it be and why?
Voices: If you could have any fictional character or celebrity as president who would it be and why?
Voices: "How has your experience with FAFSA been this year?"
Voices: "How has your experience with FAFSA been this year?"
Voices: "What is your hottest take?"
Voices: "What is your hottest take?"