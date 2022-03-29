Voices: ‘Do you prefer Marvel or DC?’

August Lawrence
Melissa Garcia and Yarrow HoganMarch 29, 2022
Opinion
Voices: “Where do you get your news from and why?”
Not your average tiger mother, stereotypes don’t define parenting
Unrealistic media expectations shouldn’t control my dating life
Divorce forced me to mature too early, but taught me to value self
Santa Barbara offered me a new home, opportunity for fresh start
Cross Currents: Would you feel comfortable being on campus during the omicron surge?
The Channels Editors reflect on the in-person fall 2021 semester
My mom’s strength with surviving cancer inspires me to look forward
Voices: “If you could trade lives with any band or artist, who would it be and why?”
How falling off a balcony made me appreciate the little things in life
The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.