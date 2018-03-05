The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Voices: ‘How do you feel about arming teachers to combat school shootings?’

Javier Delarosa

Adrian Jacobson and Kimberly Urrutia
March 5, 2018 • 207 views
Filed under Opinion, Top Stories, Video

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , , , ,

2 Comments

2 Responses to “Voices: ‘How do you feel about arming teachers to combat school shootings?’”

  1. Peter Haslund on March 5th, 2018 3:31 pm

    Thoughtful comments!

    I support both the students and teachers. Arming faculty is a nutsy idea!

    [Reply]

  2. Bob Faulkner on March 5th, 2018 4:18 pm

    Great video. Thanks!

    [Reply]

According to the Student Press Law center, several professional news outlets have recently revamped or removed their online comment sections in an attempt to create more civilized discourse. The Channels encourages readers to use our comment section. We view it as a forum for our students and local community to discuss the news that we publish. In an open forum like this, readers are free to express themselves with certain guidelines. The Channels will refrain from approving the publication of comments that are: Personal attacks towards our staff, Threats, Libelous, Invasion of privacy towards the writer or source, Obscenity and hate speech, Content that does not adhere to The Channels or community standards.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
Voices: ‘How do you feel about arming teachers to combat school shootings?’