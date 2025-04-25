The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

Men’s lacrosse club advances to MCLA division championships

Vénus Barelier, Staff Writer
April 25, 2025
Robert Wilson
SBCC player Teagan Cleary (No. 21) engages in a physical confrontation while battling for possession during a men’s lacrosse semi-final game at La Playa Stadium on April 19, in Santa Barbara, Calif. The image shows Cleary in mid-air as he collides with two of the three defenders near the center of the field.

City College’s Men’s Lacrosse Club remains undefeated and advanced to the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA) Southern Lacrosse Conference (SLC) Division Championships.

The club beat the Claremont Cougars 11-8 on April 19 marking their eighth consecutive victory this season and securing their spot for the MCLA SLC championship.

“We were not expecting to have this happen, or at least I wasn’t,” said midfielder Conrad Leidall.

After the disappearance of the club’s head coach last year, the Men’s Lacrosse Club made a salutary comeback with the help of club adviser Eiko Kitao and head coach Dylan Kitao. 

This year was supposed to be a rebuild year as my son took over the official head coach position,” Eiko Kitao said in an email to The Channels.

Eiko Kitao, a laboratory technician from the Earth and Planetary Sciences Department at City College, first became the club adviser when her son, Dylan Kitao, enrolled at City College and became a club member. 

Years later, Eiko Kitao remained devoted to the club and made it a family affair by asking her son to come back as head coach. 

Since Dylan Kitao’s official return in 2024, the club has reached Division III of the SLC, and the members have proven their dedication through their efforts and performances.

On Feb. 28 the club’s co-president, Brandon Revak, represented his club at an Associated Student Government (ASG) meeting and asked for a $1,066 grant for new gear required in Division III. He explained the members’ dedication and willingness to surpass themselves, and ultimately received the grant.

“This season has been extremely hard working. The boys have been putting in a lot of work, energy [and] extra time to make this happen,” Leidall said. “We have quite the camaraderie and I think we have what it takes to win.”

The members’ effort did not go unnoticed by their adviser, who makes a point of attending every practice.

“I see the transition of these young, egotistical, boasting [players] starting to become gentlemen, not just on the field but off the field,” Eiko Kitao said. “[I see them] taking what they learned from the field and applying it to other aspects of their life. That to me is very rewarding.”

This year’s growth for the club will not end with this season. With a reliable coach, brand new Division III equipment, and expected new recruits from all over the state, the club stays motivated, and nothing seems to be stopping its progress.

“I think we will continue our momentum into next season,” Leidall said. “The team’s feeling pretty confident and energetic.”

The club will be facing the Moorpark College Raiders at 3 p.m. Saturday April 26 at La Playa Stadium for the SLC Championship title.

