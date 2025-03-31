Baseball beats Ventura 2-1 after three games over Spring Break

The “Vaqueros Rebound” is a short summary of games and matches that have recently occurred. This rebound, we’re covering events that happened from March 24 to March 29.

Monday, March 24

Men’s Tennis vs. Fresno (8-1) W

The Vaqueros men’s tennis team defeated Fresno on Monday, March 24 at home in Pershing Park. After losing their previous game 6-1 against Occidental College on Saturday, March 22. City College came back strong and won their match 8-1 win over Fresno City College. After this match the Vaqueros’ men had four days rest till their next match Friday, March 28.

Tuesday, March 25

Baseball vs. Ventura (8-5) W

City College’s baseball team was able to take home a win against Ventura on Tuesday, March 25. They won 8-5 and played Ventura again Thursday, March 27 and Saturday, March 29.

Softball vs. Moorpark (8-7) W

City College softball defeated Moorpark in a close game on Tuesday, March 25 winning 8-7. Moorpark was in the lead up until the fifth inning which City College dominated and ultimately led them to their win.

Wednesday, March 26

Women’s Tennis vs. Glendale (7-2) W

The Vaqueros women’s tennis team defeated Glendale during their away game on Wednesday, March 26. City College won 7-2 and had matches against LA Mission and Ventura the next two following days.

Men’s Volleyball vs. El Camino (3-0) W

The Vaquero men’s volleyball team won 3-0 against El Camino at City College’s Sports Pavilion. This marks City College’s second 3-0 win over El Camino this season.

Thursday, March 27

Baseball vs. Ventura (9-4) L

Men’s baseball lost their game against Ventura on Thursday, March 27. The game finished with a final score of 9-4. This ended City College’s five-game winning streak. They got another chance to defeat Ventura on Saturday, March 29.

Friday, March 28

Softball vs. Oxnard (10-2) L

After playing Oxnard on Friday, March 28 City College’s softball team had to take home a 10-2 loss. The Vaqueros weren’t able to score until the last two innings while Oxnard scored during all innings from the third through the seventh.

Women’s Beach Volleyball at Ventura (3-2) W

The Vaquero women’s beach volleyball team won 3-2 at Ventura Harbor Cove Courts. Their overall standings are now 10-3 which reflects the women’s beach volleyball’s great season.

Men’s Volleyball vs. Fullerton (3-1) W

The Vaqueros men’s volleyball team was able to take home a win after winning 3-1 at Fullerton. The Vaqueros won the first set 25-17 but weren’t able to win the second one. The second set ended with 25-21. After the slight setback they came back strong and finished the game after two more sets which they won 25-16 and 29-27. They won their previous game against Fullerton 3-0 Wednesday, March 5.

Saturday, March 29

Baseball vs. Ventura (17-4) W

City College’s baseball team won their home game Saturday, March 29 with an outstanding score of 17-4 after they lost their last game to Ventura Thursday, March 27. City College is set to play Allan Hancock three times in the following week.

This wraps up a mostly successful week for the Vaqueros athletics.