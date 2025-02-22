Women’s Basketball finishes their season with a 9-2 conference score

This 2024-25 season, City College women’s basketball team has had a 21-5 overall record and 9-2 in conference play. Their determination in the Western State Conference helped them become No. 14 in the state.

The Vaqueros 14-player roster contains talent from across the country. Despite their different backgrounds they’ve built a team rooted in friendship. Many players describe the team as a family where every member is on the same page, something seen rarely in competitive sports.

The force behind this connection is head coach Sandrine Krul. More than just a coach, she is a mentor, guide and to many, a second mother. Her coaching philosophy prioritizes mental health and emotional well-being alongside physical training.

Unlike traditional coaching, she recognizes when players need rest to avoid burnout while maximizing performance.

“I’m not just coaching Xs and Os, I’m coaching their mental health,” Krul said.

Emphasizing her humanistic approach, the approach has played a key role in the team’s success, both on and off the court.

For the team’s sophomores, this season is one to remember. With only four sophomores, Kylee Garcia, Jaden Bone, Kaylee Bosetti and Lilly Losak, the team has rallied around them.

“We have four sophomores who are vital to our season,” freshman Amarisse Camargo said. “We just want to spoil them.”

One standout moment came on sophomore night, Feb. 15, when teammate Siena Hoban honored them by singing the national anthem. The night was filled with tributes, posters and energy that define this team.

The Vaqueros bench has been loud and enthusiastic, receiving multiple warnings from referees. Krul said the team is known for its enthusiasm and constant encouragement.

“No matter what skill set you have, the energy and support for one another builds confidence, and that is what you need to be an athlete,” Bosetti said.

Krul credits the sophomores for setting the tone, describing them as selfless leaders without ego.

It’s not just about basketball for these girls, it’s about team chemistry. Their bond is strong and their relationships extend beyond the game.

“When we have a lot of chemistry off the court, we just flow on the court,” freshman Felitsa Adil said.

A major influence in this team is assistant coach Joe’Randle Toliver (JR).

“Coach Sandrine has a humanistic view and JR is the backbone of our program,” Bone said.

He keeps the energy high, offering constant encouragement while focusing on skill development. Players often say they want to make him proud.

“He is really intellectual with his plays. He knows how to work basketball and what is needed for our specific skill set,” Bone added.

For Kruel, this team has reignited her love for coaching.

“Speaking to this team, it has brought the joy back into coaching because they care so much,” she said.

With over 300 games under her belt, she hasn’t felt this level of passion and potential since her highly successful 2005 season. Their selflessness and determination remind her why she loves the sport.

She emphasizes that basketball is temporary, but the relationships and experiences will last a lifetime.

With regional playoffs beginning Feb. 26, City College has secured a first game spot, eager to pass last season. Last year, they finished 13-17 overall, 6-6 in conference play and made history by winning their first playoff game in over a decade before falling short in semifinals. This season, they’re determined to go further.

“We could go really far if we are in the right headspace,” freshman Sierra Jewell said. “At the end of the day, it’s who shows up ready to play with a winning attitude.”

Fueled by passion, unity and unconditional support from their coaches, this team steps into postseason confident, motivated and ready. No matter how far they go, they’ve already won something greater, a connection that will last beyond the final buzzer.





