Women’s water polo wraps up a season of victories and success

City College women’s water polo team has had a remarkable season with an overall 32-7 record, along with winning their 10th consecutive Western State Conference (WSC).

Their accomplished season led them to advance to the state championships for the third time in a row.

City College’s women’s water polo team won the 3C2A State Championships in 2017, 2022, and 2023. They advanced to the finals this year as well, coming home with second place.

The water polo team has had a plethora of success over the years, but Head Coach Brian “Chuckie” Roth said the team’s drive and determination are what cause their continuous achievements.

Roth has been a part of the program for 10 years and has won the conference 10 times. He’s been named the WSC coach of the year five times and also won the 3C2A coach of the year in 2023.

Over the years, his teams have been quite competitive, but Roth explained that the team has taken it to a different level. He added his second-year group is one of the most competitive he’s seen, and the success of the team is because the players are resilient and are truly committed to the team.

“This team is a team that likes to play for each other, and it’s not just about themselves, it’s about the relationships they have with one another,” Roth said. “I think that’s a pretty powerful tool.”

City College is a smaller team compared to who they play against. Roth said when they dealt with injuries, others stepped up, and that didn’t stop the team from having a good season. Roth explained the team has an excellent group of student-athletes and is filled with key players who do well on offense or on defense, there isn’t just one.

The only big difference the water polo team faced this season was adding Coach John Marsh to the coaching staff. Marsh previously worked at Cuesta College. He has experience and has a new set of ideas. Roth said another set of eyes made the team dynamic and more creative this season.

Roth said the team’s camaraderie is an important factor in the success this season because the team’s commitment is genuine.

The water polo team’s commitment is especially shown because the team hasn’t had a designated pool on campus, and with that comes flexibility and adjustments. These women will find a way to work when anything comes their way.

“The girl’s ability to be adaptable and be resilient in moments of adversity—I think those things all really help us,” Roth said.

There’s a close bond and positive atmosphere on the team. This added good energy for practices and games which brought them closer together. When a teammate made a mistake, they made sure to help one another through it and have an overall good team connection.

“We are very big on our team culture, and we just support each other through the whole season,” Attacker Lily Carrick said. “The main thing is it’s okay to make mistakes, and if you make a mistake, you can move past it.”

The bond the team has made with one another has helped with their dedication in the pool as well. Attacker Sofia Paez said the team has each other’s back and has a motive to win.

“Playing these hard games is our time to show and prove how much hard work, time, and effort we put in that people don’t get to see,” Paez said.

The women are competitive and are determined to win. The success the team has experienced started with a successful team bond. They have a passionate drive and not only want to win for themselves but also want to win for each other.

“I know my girls want to win,” Roth said. “It’s more about the opportunity to compete, and we’re all going to be competitive but appreciative of the moments we have together.”

City College’s women’s water polo team’s season has come to an end with a second-place finish at the State Championships. They will continue to train in hopes of gaining another championship in the future.