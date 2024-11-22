Vaqueros claim Western Conference Title, set sights on SoCal regionals

The Vaquero women’s soccer team has put together an astounding conference season, posting a 15-3-3 overall record, with a 10-1-1 conference record. The Vaqueros earned the Western Conference State Championship and are set to play in the Socal regionals on Saturday, beginning their journey to the Southern California Regional championship.

Winning the Western Conference State Championship is something the Vaqueros have somewhat been accustomed to, with this being the 7th time in the last 15 years. However, not many City College women’s soccer teams have done it in such a dominant fashion. For the players and coaches, this dominant season can be summarized by their athleticism, relentless work ethic, and bond as a family.

City College substantially improved in all aspects from last season, as they had an 11-3-6 overall record and a 7-1-4 conference record. The Vaqueros also increased their goals for average, assists, points, and shot percentage from last season. Much can be said about the drastic improvement but Head Coach Alex Zermeno credits a lot of this improvement to their new style of play.

“We’re very fast up front, so we wanted to make sure we get the ball to our forwards in space. About 70 percent of our goals come from crossing and finishing,” Zermeno said. “ It’s something that we worked on and implemented, rather than last year where it was more penetrating towards the middle of the field.”

Zermeno highlighted how the biggest difference from last year that allows the new style of play, is the athletic forwards. He also emphasized how the entire team’s work ethic truly makes everything possible.

“Our forwards this year are very athletic, they can score as well as our attacking midfielders,” Zermeno said. “These ladies, they all work. They come in, they work and on the field, it shows. They know their job and they know at times their tank is going to be empty but they find a way to get there.”

This new style of play, combined with the team’s relentless work ethic, has led to impressive stats, numerous wins, and one of the best regular seasons in Vaqueros women’s soccer history. Despite the work on the field, the team agrees that a ton of their success stems from their undeniable bond as a family.

“I’ve never been on a team with the type of team chemistry we have on and off the field. Especially off the field, I feel like it’s very important,” Midfielder, Julia Ryan said. “We literally all love each other. Everyone is best friends and I feel like that really does add a big factor to our success.”

Coach Zermeno also sees his team as a very tight group and truly a family that plays for one another.

“They are a family, they love each other. They hang out with each other on days off. They make sure to reach out to each other, ” Zermeno said. “ They all play for each other and support each other through tough times and the best times.”

This bond between the team has been long-lasting, since reporting to practice months ago on July 1. From the moment they arrived, the team dedicated themselves to extensive work, with each player giving their all.

“We were almost there two months before school even started. I’m really proud of everyone showing up and putting in the work preseason, ”Ryan said. “That definitely helped us all get together and help our success.”

The Vaqueros work ethic and team chemistry were the driving force to one of the best conference seasons in Vaqueros women’s soccer history. Their win percentage was the 5th best in the 32-year-old history of women’s soccer at City College.

However, even with the remarkable conference season, the playoffs are the true determination of their skills. Avoiding a one-and-done format, the Vaqueros players do not want to leave anything on the table.

“I think that at the end of the day, we have to realize that we have this opportunity to potentially be champions,” Defender Morea Juneau explains. “Like all season, everybody needs to show up for each other.”

Zermeno expresses that winning the championship will require every single member of the team, up and down.

“The 35 women that we have on the team, the coaching staff, our strength and conditioning coach, our athletic director, our athletic trainers, our administrative assistants,” Zermeno explains. “It takes a village, and I’m just happy that everyone’s in on it.”

The SoCal Regionals for the Vaqueros begin Saturday, Nov. 23, at San Diego Miramar.