SBCC Basketball club is in need of an advisor in hopes of becoming official

Last year, City College student Noam Karu founded and became president of the basketball club. Karu’s lifelong passion for basketball encouraged him to start the club.

When talking about how he got into basketball, Karu was reminded of his past, when his dad brought him to his first-ever basketball practice he ran out of the gym crying. After he ran out saying he didn’t want to play basketball, his dad pushed him back.

“Ever since that day I just fell in love with the sport,” Karu said. “At first it wasn’t what I wanted but then it turned into ‘I really like this sport.’”

When asked about his inspiration to start the club, he expressed his desire to play basketball but couldn’t find anywhere to do so. One day his dad told him he should just start a basketball club.

Karu is not only the founder but also the president of the club. However, he is in urgent need of an adviser. One of the biggest rules of starting a City College Club is to have an adviser for the club.

“That has been holding me back a lot,” Karu said.

He explained how without an advisor there’s no gym access for the indoor courts. Their lack of gym access is why the basketball club practices at Estero Park, Rob Gym outdoor courts, and the boys & girls club court on Anapamu Street. The club plays pick-up basketball 2-4 times a week. “Pick up basketball is when I ask every one of my SBCC ball club contacts if they would like to meet up and play,” Karu said. These games are open to everyone and they typically play 5 on 5.

Karu elaborates on how the basketball club wasn’t an official club at the time because they were short on an adviser; however, his passion keeps him going. “I’m not going to let that stop me,” Karu said.

The basketball club has gained a large following, with over 400 followers on their Instagram account, around 100 people in a WhatsApp group chat, and 100 in an iMessage group chat, the club is raising more and more attention.

The club is open to anyone, no matter their gender, and it’s completely free. Karu is in the process of starting girls’ practices and even offering different levels from beginners to advanced.

Around a year ago, City College accepted a budget request of around $700 to financially support Karu with his club, unfortunately, he didn’t receive any money up until this point. He explains how the system for clubs getting financial aid works. Before you get the money, if your plan is approved, you have to pay out of your own pocket and collect receipts. Karu already paid over 800 Dollars of his own money for the club before requesting funds. After waiting for about 6 months, he’s expected to receive the money in October.

When asked about how he’s able to afford all of this, Karu expressed that his parents help him a lot.

“I wouldn’t be here without them,” Karu said.

The club started with him going out, handing out flyers, and asking people if they liked to play basketball, and grew massively in a span of a year.

Even though it’s hard to run a club by yourself, while also being a student, Karu really enjoys meeting new people, sharing his passion, and building a community.

“It’s only the beginning, if you want to play basketball this is the place for you.“ Karu said. “Good vibes, good energy, good people.”





