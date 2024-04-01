The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

Vaqueros softball team loses to Hancock College by seven runs

Anthony Zell, Photo Editor
April 1, 2024
Alena+Johnson+eyes+the+Allan+Hancock+College+batter+on+March+28%2C+2024+at+Perishing+Park+at+City+College+in+Santa+Barbara%2C+Calif.++Johnson+allowed+7+hits+for+Allan+Hancock+College.
Anthony Zell
Alena Johnson eyes the Allan Hancock College batter on March 28, 2024 at Perishing Park at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Johnson allowed 7 hits for Allan Hancock College.

City College’s Women’s softball falls to Allan Hancock College 14-7 at a home game. 

The Vaqueros started off the game strong, winning the first inning up 2-1, and would continue tied until the 3rd inning. The fourth inning is when the Vaqueros would lose grip of the game, as they were out scored 6-0. Despite great team chemistry, the bad passes, stolen bases and dropped balls sealed the deal for the Vaqueros. City College’s next game is April 2 vs at Ventura College.

Jessica Reveles bunts the softball against Allan Hancock College on March 28, 2024 at Pershing Park at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Reveles had two runs and two hits for the game. (Anthony Zell)
Alena Johnson slings the ball against Allan Hancock College on March 28 at Pershing Park at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Johnson had two hits for the Vaqueros, tying the second most for the game. (Anthony Zell)
Melissa Rodriguez stalks the Allan Hancock hitter against Allan Hancock College on March 28 at Pershing Park at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Rodriguez plays infield for the Vaqueros. (Anthony Zell)

 

Mia Reveles darts to second base against Allan Hancock College on March 28 at Pershing Park at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Reveles is a Goleta local, graduating from Dos Pueblos High School. (Anthony Zell)
Anaya Sutcliffe slides to second base against Allan Hancock College on March 28 at Pershing Park at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Vaqueros lose 14-7 against Allan Hancock. (Anthony Zell)
Melissa Rodriguez gets a groundout against Allan Hancock College on March 28 at Pershing Park at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Vaqueros fall to 12-11 for the season. (Anthony Zell)

Correction: April 5, 2024
This story includes spelling corrections to a previous version. “Pershing Park,” not “Perishing Park.” 

