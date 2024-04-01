Vaqueros softball team loses to Hancock College by seven runs

City College’s Women’s softball falls to Allan Hancock College 14-7 at a home game.

The Vaqueros started off the game strong, winning the first inning up 2-1, and would continue tied until the 3rd inning. The fourth inning is when the Vaqueros would lose grip of the game, as they were out scored 6-0. Despite great team chemistry, the bad passes, stolen bases and dropped balls sealed the deal for the Vaqueros. City College’s next game is April 2 vs at Ventura College.

Correction: April 5, 2024

This story includes spelling corrections to a previous version. “Pershing Park,” not “Perishing Park.”