From left, libero Gabby Russell, Kira Little, and Nevaeh Tillet get into position to receive a ball from Moorpark College during their Friday night game on Sept. 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif. As the libero, Russel specializes as a defensive player, and commonly gets first touch during a play.
Claire Geriak
Nail-biting game versus Moorpark leads Vaquero’s women’s volleyball to victory
Claire Geriak
,
Editor-in-Chief
October 2, 2023
Head Coach Kat Niksto demonstrates proper blocking technique to the Vaqueros during their match against Moorpark College on Sept. 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif. With firm hands and spread fingers, this technique helps to block incoming hits from the opposing team. (
Claire Geriak
)
Carly Hanna, No. 11, winds up to spike the ball set up by Natalie Lercari-Sullivan, No. 1, during their match against Moorpark on Sept. 29 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. The match on Friday night had a handful of long rallies, dives, and powerful plays. (
Claire Geriak
)
Sophie Ward, No. 2, signals a touched ball by Moorpark College during their Friday night game on Sept. 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The play in question is a Vaquero player who hit a ball outside of the court, but a Moorpark College player who possibly grazed the ball with her hand, which gives the point to City College. (
Claire Geriak
)
The Moorpark College women’s volleyball team regroups during a timeout during their match against City College on Sept. 29 in Santa Barabra, Calif. Head Coach Adam Black signals where the team needs to be looking out on the court.
Hana Chizzo, No. 11, and Hyemin Jo, No. 15, celebrate a point for Moorpark during the nail-biting game against City College on Sept. 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif. The game had handfuls of close calls, dives, and powerful strikes from both teams. (
Claire Geriak
)
Women’s volleyball Head Coach Kat Niksto signals to the Vaqueros during their home game against Moorpark on Sept. 29 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. This is Niksto’s fifth year coaching for City College’s volleyball team. (
Claire Geriak
)
Natalie Lercari-Sullivan winds up for her serve during her match with Moorpark College on Sept. 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Often before a serve, the coach may signal a number to the server to target.
The Vaqueros celebrate their game-winning point against Moorpark College on Sept. 29 in Santa Barbara, Calif. When a match ends in a tie, one team has to make it to 15 points; however, the winner has to have two more points then their opposing team. The ending score was 21 to 19.
Kat Niksto
Moorpark College
Santa Barbara City College
Vaqueros
Volleyball
