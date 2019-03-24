Vaquero Emily LoneTree (No. 5) hustles down the first base line for an infield hit against L.A. Pierce on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Vaqueros defeated L.A. Pierce 8-0.

Vaquero Emily LoneTree (No. 5) hustles down the first base line for an infield hit against L.A. Pierce on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Vaqueros defeated L.A. Pierce 8-0.

Vaquero Emily LoneTree (No. 5) hustles down the first base line for an infield hit against L.A. Pierce on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Vaqueros defeated L.A. Pierce 8-0.

SBCC softball wins one game and loses another in doubleheader

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

City College’s softball team defended its home turf in a doubleheader Friday afternoon at Pershing Park.

The Vaqueros lost the first game to the Ventura Pirates, a makeup from March 21, 4-1. Then they came back swinging for a win against the LA Pierce Brahmas 8-0 later in the afternoon. The game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.

In the top of the first inning, leadoff batter Samantha Yanes hit for a double and then stole third. Emily LoneTree walked and then advanced to second on a steal, while Yanes scored on an error for the Vaqueros’ first run. Hannah Weaver walked and then stole second, allowing LoneTree to score. By the end of the first inning, the Vaqueros lead 2-0.

“We did a good job playing together as team,” said head coach Justine Bosio.

Going into the game against the Pirates, the Vaqueros were 5-15 overall, and 1-3 in the Western State Conference with no wins at Pershing Park yet.

In the top of the fourth inning, Kayana Diaz singled, stole second, and then scored when Shelby Featherston doubled. The Vaqueros lead 6-0.

“We really looked at the first game,” Diaz said. “We got confidence at the plate and kept working it.”

Paige Powell pitched four shutout innings and struck out six.

“It was really good fun to come out,” Powell said. “We were so tired but it was a fun and fresh satisfaction, we kept focused and had the perseverance to bounce back.”

Powell has a total of 28 strikeouts in 96.1 innings pitched this season.

After Yanes scored in the bottom of the fifth, Mia Carranza scored and the game was called. The Vaqueros earned their sixth win of the season on an 8-0 win over the Brahmas.

“It was a tough loss, the first game,” Diaz said. “But then we brought the aggression, we came out strong and wanted it.”

The Vaqueros have been plagued by rain this season, dealing with three canceled games, one postponed doubleheader against Saddleback College, and multiple missed practices due to the wet conditions.

The rain stayed away for the team’s big win on Saturday.

“We can improve in the batter’s box,” Bosio said. “They watched too many fouls go by and need to be aggressive. But it’s always nice to win.”

The Vaqueros will face Oxnard College noon March 25 at Pershing Park.