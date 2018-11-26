SBCC Women’s Golf Team rank in state finals, finish season strong

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Monday, November 12th, the Vaquero Women’s Golf Team wrapped up a tremendous season, finishing fourth in the California Community College Athletic Association State Finals.

The state finals, which took place over two days at Morro Bay Golf Course, consisted of eight schools and was the culmination of a three-month-long season with contributions from every golfer on the six-player squad.

The team said that making it to state finals is a huge accomplishment and testament to the team’s unwavering work ethic.

“We were super excited to make it as a team,” said sophomore Stephanie Farouze, who also spoke about how the team made the jump from seventh place to fourth place in the second day of competition.

Freshman Alexa Bleth also had a lot to celebrate, as she shot her best, a 74 on a par 72 course, in the second round. That score also earned her sixth place overall. Bleth described her first state finals as “nerve-wracking,” but still played her best golf of the season.

“I just felt really accomplished by the end of it,” she said.

“I was very nervous,” said sophomore Juliet Parsons. “But it was a really good experience.”

Many of the girls said the season was filled with memorable moments, whether it be the surpassing of personal bests, or the fun that accompanies traveling together.

“I always enjoy traveling with the girls,” said sophomore Corina Garcia, adding that the joy comes with sharing and learning about her teammates.

Overall, the team did better during finals than they did throughout the semester. Bleth surpassed her personal best and Parsons shot in the 80s in the state finals. Garcia and Farouze said they have also been focused on improving their game.

Farouze, Garcia, and Parsons have played-out their eligibility for golf, with Bleth being the sole freshman on the squad.

Parsons will be staying at City College for another year and will focus on another sport.

“I’m going to try and play basketball,” she said.

Farouze and Garcia said they have their eyes set on graduation and transferring to a four-year university. Garcia described her impending transfer from City College as “bittersweet” but wants to continue playing golf and can’t wait to see what college teams are interested in adding her to their roster.

Bleth plans to stay at City College, and hopes to train and play 18 holes of golf every week.

Vaquero golf is getting stronger, and it is something to keep an eye out for as the calendar flips to 2019.