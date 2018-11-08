SBCC women’s volleyball team loses 3-0 in final home game

Vaqueros defensive specialist Ashley Albee (No. 2) hits the ball during a volleyball match against Moorpark College on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at the Sports Pavilion at Santa Barbara City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. With the game out of reach in the third set, the Lady Vaqueros conducted a hard-fought rally to attempt to keep their match alive, but eventually lost to Moorpark 3-0.

The City College women’s volleyball team put up a fight that ended with a 3-0 loss in a season defining game against Moorpark College Raiders 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Sports Pavilion.

Closing the curtains on the season, the women’s volleyball team gave their all in the final game of the Western State Conference.

The team faced off against Moorpark College in an adrenaline pumped match as the players bounced around and warmed up pre-game.

The team’s enthusiasm was mutual throughout the gym. The bleachers of the Sports Pavilion vibrated with antsy students and families—hardly any seats were empty.

Amongst the sea of red t-shirts and jerseys, Moorpark announced their presence, parading onto the court with ambient chants and jingles from the sidelines.

The Vaqueros put the pressure on, coming back from a 3-1 loss against Cuesta College the previous week.

Outside hitter Jazz Hill, right side hitter Jacque Ortegon, and middle blocker Grace Trocki eyed the ball like a hawk as they guarded the net and hardly allowed the ball over in the first set.

Sophomore middle blocker Grace Trocki effortlessly served and showcased her defense skill. Faced with adapting to new lineups and rotations, Trocki made the best of her obstacles while navigating the back row position.

Trocki worked hard to defend their title on her last game at City College on their Sophomore Night.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s the last time I’ll be playing in this gym and playing with these girls and I love them all. They’re so sweet and they work hard just like these coaches. I’m sad to go,” said Trocki.

The Vaqueros trailed behind Moorpark in the first set. Hands flew on every side and players tumbled and plunged all over. Both teams were neck and neck by one point for a majority of the set. The bleachers rumbled as the Raiders claimed the winning point.

Kate Richardson, sophomore middle blocker from Washington, stood out on the court and the announcer called her name countless times.

This season alone, Richardson has racked up 148 kills and 26 digs, with 10 kills against Moorpark. Coach Ed Gover describes Richardson as having a spirit that “loosens everyone up.”

“She’s such a great player and a person. She works hard everyday. Nothing really gets her down, she’s a workhorse. Just love her,” Gover said.

Although the Vaqueros did not claim the WSC title, Gover can say they learned one lesson.

“What they’ve learned is that they had to grow as a team, work through adversity and work through problems. Kind of like any family does. They’ve stuck through some tough times and they stayed together and held it together until the end.”